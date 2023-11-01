Destination Bryan host costume contest and dance floor at Halloweentown event

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Downtown Bryan has been transformed into Halloweentown on Tuesday evening.

Kids and even some adults participated in trick-or-treating, crafts, and a costume contest.

There was a “G-rated” haunted house at Mr. G’s Pizzeria.

Lina Adams, the PR and Communications Coordinator for Destination Bryan, says the event involves local non-profits and businesses on Main Street.

“We’re going to have a bunch of non-profit groups set up with booths outside our different local businesses passing out candy, but we also have some businesses that will be passing out candy as well,” said Adams.

The event was from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

