Donate your extra blankets, coats to Hillier Hearts Blanket Drive

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Ahead of the winter season, Hillier Funeral Home in Bryan and College Station is seeking blanket and coat donations to help those in need.

Hillier is partnering with Twin City Missions for what they call Hillier Hearts Blanket Drive.

The funeral home’s staff created Hillier’s Hearts in memory of Al Sims, a homeless veteran who passed away in 2019.

They are accepting donations of new and gently used blankets and coats at both Hillier locations now through Nov. 9.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.