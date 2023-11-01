Experienced public servant sworn in as 472nd District Court Judge

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - George Jerrell Wise was sworn in as the 472nd District Court Judge of the new Brazos County District Court on Nov. 1.

The Brazos County Courthouse was crowded as community members welcomed the new District Court Judge to his new position.

“I hope to bring the experience that I’ve gained from being a civil trial attorney, trying cases all over the state of Texas, federal courts, state courts,” said Wise. “Being able to bring the best of what I’ve seen all over the state of Texas to this court here in Brazos County.”

Wise has held many public service titles throughout his professional career.

In his judicial and law career, he has experience as the lead attorney in civil trials in State District Courts and Federal District Courts in Texas. Wise was sworn in as Presiding Judge of the City of Bryan Municipal Court in 2021.

“Any cases that arise out of Brazos County that involve civil jurisdiction would all have original jurisdiction out of this court,” said Wise. “The matters have state nature to them but it’s a local court, for instance, if the jurisdiction of the civil case rises then it will be filed in the district court.”

The new Brazos County District Court was established in 2023 to better serve the community in civil, family law, and juvenile cases as the twin cities grow. The District Court hopes to provide equitable decisions in matters brought to the court and to treat all people in the court with respect and equality, according to the county website.

“This court, I have been excited about the creation for this court for some time,” said Wise. “As the county is growing, I believe that we really needed a court that could cater to civil law.”

The District Court Judge was formerly presiding judge over the Bryan Municipal Court.

“The Bryan Municipal Court is in great hands,” said Wise. “The city council is in charge of appointing the Municipal Judge for the city of Bryan, they have three associate judges who are currently appointed.”

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.