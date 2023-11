First Responders Salute: Texas A&M Task Force 1 Water Rescue Squad

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -This week’s First Responder Salute goes out to the members of Texas A&M Task Force 1 Water Rescue Squads responding all over Texas to areas impacted by recent heavy rainfall.

The rain created flash flood conditions.

Squads have rescued people trapped by the rising water.

The First Responder Salute is sponsored by Waltman Grisham.

