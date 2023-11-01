Friends of the Library hosting book sale this weekend
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Attention book lovers! The Friends of the Library is having their annual book sale this weekend.
It will be Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Clara B. Mounce Library. On Saturday, books cost $20 per shopping bag. Friends of the Library members can go starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday.
On Sunday, bags of books are $10 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Clara B. Mounce Library.
All proceeds benefit the Bryan + College Station Public Library System.
