Friends of the Library hosting book sale this weekend

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Attention book lovers! The Friends of the Library is having their annual book sale this weekend.

It will be Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Clara B. Mounce Library. On Saturday, books cost $20 per shopping bag. Friends of the Library members can go starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

On Sunday, bags of books are $10 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Clara B. Mounce Library.

All proceeds benefit the Bryan + College Station Public Library System.

The Friends of the Library Book Sale is almost here! 📚



The book sale will take place on Saturday, November 4th and Sunday, November 5th at the Clara B. Mounce Library.



All proceeds benefit the Bryan + College Station Public Library System. #bcstx #booksale pic.twitter.com/mNtO4HxK6H — Bryan + College Station Public Library System (@BCSPubLib) October 27, 2023

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.