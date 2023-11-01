Get your Christmas shopping done early at A&M United Methodist Church’s Holiday Market

THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
By Lauren Margolis
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tis the season to shop till you drop for those you love most!

A&M United Methodist Church’s Holiday Market is happening Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

It’s a $5 cash entry, which will go toward building a home for a local family through Habitat for Humanity.

“Our church is big on outreach and giving back to the community, and Habitat [for Humanity] is a favorite charity,” said Mika Spears with A&M UMC.

Shop from small business owners and hobby crafters all in one place, while giving back.

Registration is still open for local vendors. The vendor fee is $50.

