Here’s how you can be a part of the happenings at the Arts Council

THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As the holiday season ramps up, the Arts Council of Brazos Valley is getting busy.

You have until November 18 to check out the current exhibit on display, “Western Artist Roundup,” comprised of the pencil, paint, water-color, ink, pastels and clay works of five “seasoned” cowboys.

Local artists are welcome to apply to be a part of the Arts Council’s many galleries.

Submit this form for a chance to see your artwork on the walls.

As we move further into the holiday season, we hear talk of company Christmas parties.

Did you know that you can rent the Arts Council facility for your event?

Check out your options here and submit your form ASAP because dates are filling up quickly.

If you’re hoping to get some Christmas shopping done and support local artists while you shop, the Arts Council is hosting a Winter Wonderland Artisan Pop-Up Market from Monday, November 27 through Wednesday, November 29.

You can find the full calendar of events on the Arts Council’s website here.

