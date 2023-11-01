Keep your roof in tip-top shape with Schulte Roofing’s Roof Shield Maintenance Program

By Abigail Metsch
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Roofs suffer from weather, storm damage, pests, animals, and age.

No matter how meticulous you are in maintaining your roof, volatile weather and other unforeseen issues can cause damage that needs immediate repair.

With the changing of the seasons, now is a great time to call Schulte Roofing for an inspection.

Their Roof Shield Maintenance Program is a hands-off way to prevent issues before they become repairs or replacements while keeping your roof looking like new and performing at its peak.

The residential roof maintenance includes annual inspections, removes debris, clears gutters, cleans skylights, and makes minor repairs to keep your roof performing at its best. Plus, members of the Roof Shield Maintenance Program also receive priority service during emergencies and discounts on repairs.

If you’re looking for an even more “hands off” solution, you can even automate your roof’s maintenance with the Roof Shield Maintenance Program. For one low annual fee, Schulte Roofing will send roofing specialists to your home once a year for a thorough, 17-point roof inspection.

You do not have to be a current Schulte Roofing client to take advantage of the Roof Shield Maintenance Program. You can sign up anytime.

Learn more about it here.

