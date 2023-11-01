Local auto repair shop urges vehicle owners to ‘winter-proof’ cars

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A local auto repair shop is urging vehicle owners to ensure their cars are ready for the winter months.

Employees at Stratta Auto Repair say their business heats up when temperatures start to fall.

However, they say most car problems that arise from colder weather are easily preventable.

“Everybody seems to forget that the cold weather is coming up until the cold weather gets here,” manager John Stratta said.

He says that cars will naturally take on more wear and tear during the winter. If not properly maintained, expensive and dangerous problems can arise.

“You’ll see people outside waiting to get air in the tires, or we’ll have a car towed in leaking water,” he said.

According to mechanic Kyle Lopez, tire pressure, fluid levels, and battery health are the most important areas to address.

“The more you do, the less likely you have a chance of breaking down on the side of the road; especially when it’s something you can take care of,” he said.

Checking the charge on a car’s battery can help vehicle owners replace a weak battery - before they’re caught off guard by a dead one. Keeping fluids, such as coolant, properly filled can prevent major damage to your car’s engine.

“It can freeze up the block and push out what they call freeze plugs. You’re having to put another motor in. You don’t want that,” Lopez said.

Both automotive professionals say that preventative care for your car is key to keeping it running smoothly through the winter.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.