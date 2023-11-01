One injured in shooting on San Jacinto Lane

By Katherine Griffith
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police are investigating a late-night shooting on San Jacinto Lane in Bryan.

The shooting happened before 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Bryan Police confirmed to KBTX that one person was hit by gunfire and suffered minor injuries. At this time, no arrests have been made and police have not identified any suspects.

We asked Bryan Police to confirm the number of shots fired, but they said that was still under investigation. Our reporter on scene saw at least 20 evidence markers on the ground.

Police say it’s not clear what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information about what happened or who fired the shots should contact the Bryan Police Department at (979) 209-5300.

