Portion of William Joel Bryan to close starting Thursday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A portion of William Joel Bryan Parkway will close starting Thursday.

Union Pacific Railroad has planned alternating lane closures at the railroad crossing in Downtown Bryan.

Contractors are doing signal maintenance. The work will begin Thursday and last through Saturday. Work will be done between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

