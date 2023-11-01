Portion of William Joel Bryan to close starting Thursday
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A portion of William Joel Bryan Parkway will close starting Thursday.
Union Pacific Railroad has planned alternating lane closures at the railroad crossing in Downtown Bryan.
Contractors are doing signal maintenance. The work will begin Thursday and last through Saturday. Work will be done between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
