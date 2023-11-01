Prepare now: FREEZE WARNING issued Wednesday night for Central Brazos Valley
Another widespread light frost expected overnight across the area
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The first freeze of the season occurred Wednesday morning for many across Mialm, Robertson, Leon, Houston, and Lee Counties. That freeze line and potential is expected to sink further south into the Brazos Valley Wednesday night. A new FREEZE WARNING has been issued for central portions of the area in preparation of a light freeze and end to the growing season for some plants and crops.
- WHAT: Sub-freezing temperatures between 29° and 32° for as long as 1 to 4 hours
- WHERE: Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, San Jacinto, Trinity, & Walker Counties
- WHEN: 1am - 9am Thursday
- IMPACTS: Frost and freeze conditions will have the potential to kill crops and other sensitive vegetation
