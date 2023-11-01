South Dakota fisherman breaks state record with walleye catch

South Dakota officials said a new record was broke by Aaron Schuck with a walleye catch.
South Dakota officials said a new record was broke by Aaron Schuck with a walleye catch.(South Dakota Department of Game, Fish & Parks)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE OAHE, S.D. (Gray News) – A fisherman in South Dakota made a new state record with a recent catch, according to officials.

In a Facebook post, the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish & Parks said Aaron Schuck broke the state’s previous record in the “hook and line” category.

Schuck, who is from Bismarck, caught a walleye weighing 16 pounds and 8 ounces.

He reportedly caught the record-breaking fish while fishing at Lake Oahe in central South Dakota.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: KWES)
Bob and Kelli Phillips leaving ‘Texas Country Reporter’
CBL claims it is owed more than $41,000.
Owners of Post Oak Mall sue City of College Station over unpaid maintenance costs
With a lack of contacts and resources still available for the company, employees say they’re...
Company announces bankruptcy, employees left wondering where paychecks owed will come from
Brian Lockwood was the driver of the car that left Rance Kenney with serious injuries in...
Brazos County jury awards $1.6 million to man injured in drunk driving crash
The suspected shooter, Justin Eugene Sims, 41, was charged with deadly conduct, discharge of a...
Bryan police arrest man who allegedly shot at delivery driver in neighborhood

Latest News

Stock photo of Texas historical marker
A&M United Methodist Church to celebrate historic landmark designation with dedication ceremony
FILE - The toes of a baby peek out of a blanket at a hospital in McAllen, Texas. On Wednesday,...
The US infant mortality rate rose last year. The CDC says it’s the largest increase in two decades
President Joe Biden is shown delivering remarks about government regulations on artificial...
Biden’s Minnesota trip serves as a show of political force against primary challenger Dean Phillips
The DoorDash app is shown on a smartphone on Feb. 27, 2020, in New York.
DoorDash warns customers to tip drivers ahead of time, or else be prepared to wait