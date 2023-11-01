Southern Classic to prepare youth to show livestock

The multi-county event will be held at the Brazos County Expo December 9-10
By Crystal Galny
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If your child is interested in showing livestock, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension is holding a Southern Classic in December.

Southern Classic is an educational opportunity for new 4-H and FFA families participating in livestock projects to learn the basic principals of livestock management.

The Southern Classic is a multi-county event held at the Brazos County Expo on December 9 and 10.

The Southern Classic allows participants to attend informational sessions within their species of animal and receive hands-on training in showmanship, feeding, animal health, and daily care.

The Southern Classic Youth Livestock Experience was established to ensure youth from Brazos County and beyond learn the skills necessary for competing in youth livestock shows, and gain experiences similar to the local county livestock show prior to actually competing with their livestock projects.

The entire family is encouraged to attend. The cost is $40 per family until Dec. 4 and $50 per family after Dec. 5.

You can register online or call 979-823-0129.

