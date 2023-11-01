St. Joseph Heath and BCS Habitat for Humanity team up for free flu vaccine clinic

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - St. Joseph Health and BCS Habitat for Humanity are partnering to host a free flu vaccine clinic.

The clinic will take place Saturday, Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the BCS Habitat for Humanity building located at 119 Lake St. in Bryan.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone six-months-old and older receive a flu vaccine.

“If you get your flu shot you can help prevent spreading it to others,” said Ede McAbee, a registered nurse with St. Joseph Health.

Along with free flu vaccines, there will be other health screenings.

“Anyone who is having a hard time connecting with a primary care physician, we want to provide that information as well,” McAbee said.

Habitat for Humanity will be there to provide information on their services and who they serve.

“We’ll have information about our program, how to apply, what we require and also if anyone wants to donate, whether it’s volunteer time or donate financially, we’ll have information for them as well,” Mario Trevino with BCS Habitat for Humanity said.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.