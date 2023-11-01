Texas A&M drops match to USC to conclude fall season

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. – Texas A&M dropped the consolation match to USC, 3-2, at the East Lake Cup on Wednesday to conclude the fall portion of the Aggies’ season.

“There were some bright spots this week, but ultimately we didn’t accomplish what we wanted to,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “There are a lot of things for us to look at and improve on before our spring ramps up. This was a learning opportunity for us, and this week will make us better as a team. We want to stack up opportunities like this so that we know what it feels like to be in these moments. I am excited to get back home and start to prepare for the spring.”

Jennie Park dominated her match versus Cindy Kou, 9&8, ending the bout on the 10th hole of the day. The All-American won seven-straight holes to clinch the match in less than 2.5 hours.

Blanca Fernández García-Poggio also secured a point for A&M, winning her match 1UP on No. 18. The Madrid, Spain, native never trailed during the tilt and was leading by as many as four holes.

Park and Fernández García-Poggio both went 2-0 in match play at the East Lake Cup. USC earned the victory after defeating Zoe Slaughter (4&3), Mia Nixon (3&2) and Lana Calibuso-Kwee (4&3).

The Maroon & White will return to the course Feb. 4-6 at the Puerto Rico Classic in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico, to open up the spring season.

