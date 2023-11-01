Texas A&M welcomes new Vice President and Chief Marketing and Communications Officer

By Katherine Griffith
Published: Nov. 1, 2023
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University President Mark Welsh III is appointing a Vice President and Chief Marketing and Communications Officer.

The president named R. Ethan Braden to the position Wednesday.

Braden is coming from Purdue University. While at Purdue, he served as both an Executive Vice President and a Chief Marketing and Communications Officer.

President Welsh said he is looking forward to working with Braden to develop a “collaborative vision that will best serve Texas A&M, our mission and our students for years to come.”

Welsh said Braden’s first tasks will be to get up to speed on the current marketing and communications efforts and the recommendations from the quick-look assessment.

