Aggie women’s basketball boasts talented roster as season starts November 9

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The second season under Joni Taylor begins next Thursday when her Texas Aggies host A&M Corpus Christi.

A&M is not playing an exhibition game this season but they did have a scrimmage last week on the road.

This year’s team has eight new faces on the roster including four transfers and four freshman.

Returner Janiah Barker and Auburn transfer Aicha Coulibaly were named to the All-SEC Preseason team.

Last year the team finished with only nine wins and Coach Taylor said fans can expect a similar style of play but with more talent.

“We’re going to play hard and love each other well, and we’re going to get after it no matter what it looks like, and I think we just showed that last year in just their fight and their grit and trust and the process within each other,” Head Coach Joni Taylor said. “New things they can expect is just an uptick in talent. The level of talent has dramatically increased, and I think you’re going to be able to see that immediately when you watch us play.”

Start time for the opener against Corpus Christi is 6:00 p.m. next Thursday at Reed Arena.

A&M hosts two other home games in November including North Texas and HCU.

