A&M Consolidated with lots to play for in regular season finale

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated Tigers will close out the regular season against the Glenn Grizzlies on Friday.

Consol will be looking to rebound after last week’s loss to College Station.

While the Tigers have already locked up a playoff berth. They have plenty riding on this game including not wanting to head to the playoffs on a 2 game skid.

“I’ve made no bones about it with our kids this is a big game,” said A&M Consolidated head football coach Brandon Schmidt. “This is an important game for us for a couple of reasons, number one we do not want to be the number for seed, but number two what you just said, you don’t want to go into the playoffs on a two game losing streak. So this game matters. It’s a big deal,” wrapped up Schmidt.

If the Tigers can win and Cedar Park beats Georgetown by 12 points or less, A&M Consolidated will be the #2 seed and get to host their first round playoff game next week. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Bible Stadium Memorial Stadium in Leander

