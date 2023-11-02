A&M Consolidated with lots to play for in regular season finale

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated Tigers will close out the regular season against the Glenn Grizzlies on Friday.

Consol will be looking to rebound after last week’s loss to College Station.

While the Tigers have already locked up a playoff berth. They have plenty riding on this game including not wanting to head to the playoffs on a 2 game skid.

“I’ve made no bones about it with our kids this is a big game,” said A&M Consolidated head football coach Brandon Schmidt. “This is an important game for us for a couple of reasons, number one we do not want to be the number for seed, but number two what you just said, you don’t want to go into the playoffs on a two game losing streak. So this game matters. It’s a big deal,” wrapped up Schmidt.

If the Tigers can win and Cedar Park beats Georgetown by 12 points or less, A&M Consolidated will be the #2 seed and get to host their first round playoff game next week. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Bible Stadium Memorial Stadium in Leander

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: KWES)
Bob and Kelli Phillips leaving ‘Texas Country Reporter’
CBL claims it is owed more than $41,000.
Owners of Post Oak Mall sue City of College Station over unpaid maintenance costs
With a lack of contacts and resources still available for the company, employees say they’re...
Company announces bankruptcy, employees left wondering where paychecks owed will come from
Brian Lockwood was the driver of the car that left Rance Kenney with serious injuries in...
Brazos County jury awards $1.6 million to man injured in drunk driving crash
The suspected shooter, Justin Eugene Sims, 41, was charged with deadly conduct, discharge of a...
Bryan police arrest man who allegedly shot at delivery driver in neighborhood

Latest News

Consol preview Leander Glenn
Bryan Vikings wrap up season with Harker Heights
Bryan Vikings football logo
Vikings host Harker Heights in season finale on Thursday
Aggie women's basketball tips off on Nov 9