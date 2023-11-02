A&M’s Taylor and Radford named to Coaches All-SEC Team

(KBTX)
By Brad Marquardt, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M standout guards Wade Taylor IV and Tyrece Radford were named to preseason All-SEC teams as voted on by the league basketball coaches, the SEC announced on Thursday.

Taylor was named to the All-SEC first team, while Radford received a spot on the second team. Texas A&M was joined by Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky and Tennessee as teams with multiple selections.

Taylor and Radford were the SEC’s top guard scoring tandem last season with a combined 1,012 points for the full season. Among league guards, Taylor led the way with 16.5 points per game, while Radford was SEC’s No. 9 guard scorer at 13.3 points per contest.

Recently tabbed as the preseason SEC Player of the Year by the media, Taylor, a junior from Dallas, has also been named to the Bob Cousy Award and NABC Division I Player of the Year watch lists after ranking as one of just three NCAA DI players with 500+ points, 125+ assists and 50+ steals while making 85% or better on free throw attempts in 2022-23.

Radford, a graduate from Baton Rouge, La., had 26 double-digit scoring games last season, including a pair of 30-point efforts. He pulled down 5.3 rebounds per game in 2022-23 and was SEC’s only player under 6-foot-7 to average more than 13.0 points/5.0 rebounds per game.

2024 Coaches Preseason All-SEC Teams

First Team

Trevon Brazile – Arkansas

Johni Broome – Auburn

Riley Kugel – Florida

Antonio Reeves – Kentucky

Tolu Smith – Mississippi State

Santiago Vescovi – Tennessee

Zakai Zeigler – Tennessee

Wade Taylor IV – Texas A&M

Second Team

Grant Nelson – Alabama

Mark Sears – Alabama

Davonte Davis – Arkansas

Justin Edwards – Kentucky

Matthew Murrell – Ole Miss

Josiah-Jordan James – Tennessee

Tyrece Radford – Texas A&M

Tyrin Lawrence – Vanderbilt

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: KWES)
Bob and Kelli Phillips leaving ‘Texas Country Reporter’
One injured in San Jacinto Lane shooting
One injured in shooting on San Jacinto Lane
CBL claims it is owed more than $41,000.
Owners of Post Oak Mall sue City of College Station over unpaid maintenance costs
The suspected shooter, Justin Eugene Sims, 41, was charged with deadly conduct, discharge of a...
Bryan police arrest man who allegedly shot at delivery driver in neighborhood
A FREEZE WARNING has been issued for the Central Brazos Valley ahead of the first light freeze...
Prepare now: FREEZE WARNING issued Wednesday night for Central Brazos Valley

Latest News

Wade Taylor IV
Taylor Named to 2024 NABC Division I Player of the Year Watch List
Women’s tennis to host 2023 Texas A&M Fall Invitational
Texas A&M faces South Carolina in SEC Road Matchup
Consol football logo
A&M Consolidated with lots to play for in regular season finale