A&M’s Taylor and Radford named to Coaches All-SEC Team
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M standout guards Wade Taylor IV and Tyrece Radford were named to preseason All-SEC teams as voted on by the league basketball coaches, the SEC announced on Thursday.
Taylor was named to the All-SEC first team, while Radford received a spot on the second team. Texas A&M was joined by Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky and Tennessee as teams with multiple selections.
Taylor and Radford were the SEC’s top guard scoring tandem last season with a combined 1,012 points for the full season. Among league guards, Taylor led the way with 16.5 points per game, while Radford was SEC’s No. 9 guard scorer at 13.3 points per contest.
Recently tabbed as the preseason SEC Player of the Year by the media, Taylor, a junior from Dallas, has also been named to the Bob Cousy Award and NABC Division I Player of the Year watch lists after ranking as one of just three NCAA DI players with 500+ points, 125+ assists and 50+ steals while making 85% or better on free throw attempts in 2022-23.
Radford, a graduate from Baton Rouge, La., had 26 double-digit scoring games last season, including a pair of 30-point efforts. He pulled down 5.3 rebounds per game in 2022-23 and was SEC’s only player under 6-foot-7 to average more than 13.0 points/5.0 rebounds per game.
2024 Coaches Preseason All-SEC Teams
First Team
Trevon Brazile – Arkansas
Johni Broome – Auburn
Riley Kugel – Florida
Antonio Reeves – Kentucky
Tolu Smith – Mississippi State
Santiago Vescovi – Tennessee
Zakai Zeigler – Tennessee
Wade Taylor IV – Texas A&M
Second Team
Grant Nelson – Alabama
Mark Sears – Alabama
Davonte Davis – Arkansas
Justin Edwards – Kentucky
Matthew Murrell – Ole Miss
Josiah-Jordan James – Tennessee
Tyrece Radford – Texas A&M
Tyrin Lawrence – Vanderbilt
