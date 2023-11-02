Blood flow restriction aids in recovery at St Joseph Health Sports Medicine

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - When a joint injury or disease stops you from competing, it takes an expert in orthopedic sports medicine to make an accurate diagnosis and develop a treatment plan that works fast to get you back in the game.

The sports medicine physicians of St. Joseph Health are those experts.

Therapy Supervisor, James Phillips, utilizes blood flow restriction training to help his athletes get back on the field as quickly and safely as possible.

“Blood flow restriction is way to train the body through rehabilitation, utilizing a cuff over the upper thigh or upper arm to partially occlude blood flow and the patient can do a lower intensity exercise or a lower load, lower weight exercise and perceive it as being a lot more difficult,” Phillips said. “The end result is that the brain actually treats it as if you’re doing it heavier and produces positive hormones that allows you to heal and to also increase muscle growth.”

Phillips says blood flow restriction training can be extremely useful post-surgery.

“When somebody’s coming out of surgery, for instance, we have to protect the repair, but we can’t overload them early on,” Phillips said. “Blood flow restriction is a great time to utilize that and do something low load and create some of those effects of a higher load when we can’t actually put a lot of weight on them.”

There are several reasons why a physical therapist might suggest blood flow restriction to their patients.

“If we notice significant weakness, if they have an injury but we want to give them a little bit of physiological stress to help them to grow and to heal and recover, but not too much, that is a good time to utilize blood flow restriction or BFR,” Phillips said. “You can use it a few times a week, but the bottom line is you don’t necessarily have to. You’re utilizing it clinically based on who’s in front of you at that time and then over time, you can mix it back in if you need to, obviously stepping up the difficulty level a little bit.”

Blood flow restriction is just one of many services offered by St. Joseph Health, you can check out what else is offered and schedule a time to meet with a physical therapist here.

