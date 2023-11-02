Brenham ISD pulls 32 books from high school library after resident complaints

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - The Brenham High School library pulled 32 books from circulation after two residents raised concerns about their content during an Oct. 16 board of trustees meeting.

The titles will undergo a formal review process to decide whether or not they’ll be allowed back on library shelves.

Brenham residents Brit and Eddie Colanter asked for the review during the public comment portion of last month’s meeting. The two say the books contain material that is inappropriate for high school students.

“Parents are not even aware or present when their kids are being exposed to this perverted, quote, ‘literature,’” Brit said.

During the meeting Brit read a passage from the novel Lucky by Alice Sebold, which she says contains the “most graphic material of all the books up for reconsideration.” The full board of trustees meeting is linked here.

The 1999 memoir details Sebold’s experience of being sexually assaulted during her freshman year of college. Before she began reading, Brit remarked that she hoped ‘no kids are [in here].’

The Colanters are no longer Brenham ISD parents, but they live in the district and say they have a responsibility to intervene.

“These appalling, sexually explicit books must be removed to protect our children,” she said in the meeting.

In a press release shared Tuesday, the school district said the list of books was ‘extensive,’ but declined to share the full list. The release only names A Clash of Kings by George R. R. Martin, which had already been removed from circulation in the library. The district said the book hadn’t been removed from the website after it was pulled from shelves some time ago.

Brit provided KBTX with the complete selection of challenged books. The list includes titles from romance and fantasy authors such as Colleen Hoover and Sarah J. Maas.

Following the formal complaint from Brit, the district established a reconsideration committee to examine the challenged titles. Their procedure is detailed below.

What Will This Review Process Look Like? Our lead librarian, Charlotte Polk, and the high school campus librarian, Gwen Waller, in collaboration with the district’s Executive Director of Leading and Learning, Christine Johnson, have established a reconsideration committee. The committee, in accordance with our library policy, includes a school library media specialist, a teacher, a school administrator, and a member of the community. This committee will thoroughly review the concerns presented, conduct an evaluation, and inform the librarians of their decision. Per the library policy the committee is allotted fifteen school days per book to review, and has to read each book in its entirety.

In the same statement, the district said their policy is to remove books from circulation while they’re being reviewed. That policy wasn’t easily found as we researched this story, and the district declined to share it with KBTX.

Several documents posted to Brenham ISD’s website say books should not be removed while under reconsideration. Their library policy manual encourages readers to return and check out other materials if they find a book offensive.

Do not remove disputed materials until the appeals process is completed.

Please remember that not all books are right for all people. If a reader finds a book offensive or it doesn’t appeal to them, they may return it and select another book.

The complete list of books undergoing the reconsideration process is listed in alphabetical order below.

# Title Author 1 The Poet X Elizabeth Acevedo 2 Clockwork Princess (The Infernal Devices series) Cassandra Clare 3 Ready Player One Ernest Cline 4 Life is Funny E.R. Frank 5 Grit Gillian French 6 Homegoing Yaa Gyasi 7 All Your Perfects Colleen Hoover 8 Confess Colleen Hoover 9 Hopeless Colleen Hoover 10 It Ends with Us Colleen Hoover 11 It Starts with Us Colleen Hoover 12 Maybe Not Colleen Hoover 13 Maybe Now Colleen Hoover 14 Maybe Someday Colleen Hoover 15 November 9 Colleen Hoover 16 Point of Retreat Colleen Hoover 17 Verity Colleen Hoover 18 Burned Ellen Hopkins 19 Monday’s Not Coming Tiffany D. Jackson 20 A Court of Frost and Starlight Sarah J. Maas 21 A Court of Silver Flames Sarah J. Maas 22 A Court of Thorns and Roses Sarah J. Maas 23 A Court of Wings and Ruin Sarah J. Maas 24 Empire of Storms Sarah J. Maas 25 House of Earth and Blood Sarah J. Maas 26 A Game of Thrones: The Graphic Novel: Volume 2 George R. R. Martin, Daniel Abraham 27 A Game of Thrones: The Graphic Novel: Volume 4 George R. R. Martin, Daniel Abraham 28 A Clash of Kings George R. R. Martin 29 A Game of Thrones George R. R. Martin 30 Living Dead Girl Elizabeth Scott 31 Lucky Alice Sebold 32 The Lovely Bones Alice Sebold

