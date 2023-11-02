Crash sends actor Alan Ruck’s truck into pizzeria

'Succession' star Alan Ruck was involved in a Hollywood pizzeria crash on Tuesday. (Source: KCAL/KCBS/CNN)
By KCAL/KCBS staff via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS) - An actor famous for his roles in “Succession” and “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” was reportedly involved in a multi-car crash in Hollywood on Tuesday.

It sent actor Alan Ruck’s truck crashing into a pizzeria.

Footage appeared to show Ruck talking on his cellphone at the scene of the crash.

Alan Ruck was involved in a multi-car accident that sent his truck careening into a pizzeria.
Alan Ruck was involved in a multi-car accident that sent his truck careening into a pizzeria.(Source: CNN/file)

The front end of the truck appeared to have plowed into the building, and one of the vehicles had apparently been rear-ended before hitting the driver’s side of the other car.

A police report was taken at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

No citations or arrests were announced.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: KWES)
Bob and Kelli Phillips leaving ‘Texas Country Reporter’
One injured in San Jacinto Lane shooting
One injured in shooting on San Jacinto Lane
CBL claims it is owed more than $41,000.
Owners of Post Oak Mall sue City of College Station over unpaid maintenance costs
The suspected shooter, Justin Eugene Sims, 41, was charged with deadly conduct, discharge of a...
Bryan police arrest man who allegedly shot at delivery driver in neighborhood
A FREEZE WARNING has been issued for the Central Brazos Valley ahead of the first light freeze...
Prepare now: FREEZE WARNING issued Wednesday night for Central Brazos Valley

Latest News

FILE - The screen at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans honors Tyre Nichols before an NBA...
Prosecutor: Former Memphis officer pleads guilty to state and federal charges in Tyre Nichols’ death
Duane "Keffe D" Davis appears in court Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. Davis has been...
Ex-gang leader pleads not guilty in 1996 Tupac Shakur killing in Vegas and judge appoints lawyers
In this undated photo provided by the Israeli military, Israeli armored personnel carriers move...
Pressure rises on Israel to pause fighting and ease siege as battles intensify near Gaza City
Preston Lord, 16, died on Monday at Phoenix Children’s Hospital, two days after the Halloween...
16-year-old dies after attending Halloween party that homeowner says got out of hand
FILE - Varieties of disposable flavored electronic cigarette devices manufactured by EB Design,...
Vaping by high school students dropped this year, says US report