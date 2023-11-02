Have thousands of books at your fingertips at Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re looking for a new book or even a few more, the Friends of the Library can help. The nonprofit is hosting its Fall Book Sale starting Friday, and there will be thousands of books to choose from.

The book sale will be hosted on the second floor of the Clara B. Mounce Public Library in Downtown Bryan. Friday is for Friends of the Library members only from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. If you’re not a member, you can sign up at the door.

The yearly memberships are $10 for students with an ID, $25 for individuals and $60 for families.

Members will also have early entry access Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. before the sale opens to the general public at 10 a.m.

The book sale will be open to everyone Sunday from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The Fall Book Sale will have thousands of books from a variety of genres including fiction, nonfiction, mystery, cooking and religion. Each book is nearly in perfect condition and came from donations from the Brazos Valley community.

On Friday and Saturday, attendees can get a bag of books for $20. It’s $10 for the first bag and $5 for additional bags Sunday.

Deb Sappington, a Friends of the Library board member, was able to put 27 books in a bag.

“Do you know what this would cost if I went to the store,” Sappington said. “This is gonna run you probably, minimum, very conservative $400 to $500.”

The proceeds raised from the book sale will go back to the BCS Public Library System to fund programs like 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten, resources like the copiers in the libraries and opportunities for staff development in the library system.

To learn more about the Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale, click here.

The Clara B. Mounce Public Library is located at 201 East 26th Street in Bryan.

