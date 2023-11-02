No. 25 Texas A&M welcomes No. 2 Texas & Georgia Tech

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The 25th ranked Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team is set to host No. 2 Texas and Georgia Tech for a double dual meet Nov. 3 at 3 p.m. at the Rec Center Natatorium.

The Aggies are coming off a huge upset win over the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers where they won nine of 16 events. Chloe Stepanek, Miranda Grana and Olivia Theall all had big days at the pool, claiming victories in two individual events each.

Stepanek tallied top finishes in the 100 and 200 free, with times of 50.56 and 1:48.57, respectively.

Grana touched the wall first in the 100 back (54.13) and 200 back (1:56.88). Theall completed a big day with wins in the 100 and 200 fly, clocking in at 53.67 and 1:58.41.

The Texas women’s squad is looking to bounce back after consecutive losses to Virginia.

The Longhorns’ divers will be participating in Austin for the Texas Diving Invitational and will not make the trip to Aggieland on Friday.

Georgia Tech has reigned victorious in its last two meets against Emory and Florida State.

The Yellow Jackets will look to carry their momentum into College Station and will have their divers participate. Georgia Tech and Texas A&M will also compete in an unscored long course meet on Saturday, Nov. 4 at 10 a.m.

Divers will not participate on Saturday.

Live results can be found on the Meet Mobile app, and results for the diving portion of the meet can be found here.

The meet will be streamed on SEC Network+.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.