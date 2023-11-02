Reese Cottrell signs with Temple

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - Franklin High School senior softball standout Reese Cottrell announced Wednesday afternoon that she would be playing college softball at Temple College in 2025.

Reese plays both pitcher and first base for the Lady Lions.

During her first three seasons of high school softball, she has recorded 736 strikeouts, and hit 28 home runs.

Reese plans on majoring in nursing.

