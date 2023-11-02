Rudder wraps up season on the road at Montgomery

Rudder Rangers logo football(KBTX)
By Nicole Griffith
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder Rangers season will wrap up after their game at Montgomery on Friday.

Rudder is 3-6 on the year and 5th in district, so they’re missing the playoffs for the second straight year.

The Rangers have one more win in district play than last year and Head Coach Eric Ezar believes, outside the Lake Creek contest, that his team was in every game this year, and he wants to send his seniors off on a high note.

“We were in to the fourth quarter against Huntsville.... had a chance to win it.. against Brenham right in the beginning of the fourth quarter we’re right there,” Head Coach Ezar siad. “Randle we were leading going into the fourth quarter about two minutes before the fourth quarter, but the ball kind of bounced the wrong way. They made plays and we didn’t, but still real proud of the kids and how they performed this year.”

Start time is 7:30 p.m. at Montgomery.

The Bears only have one win on the season.

