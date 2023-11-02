Taylor Named to 2024 NABC Division I Player of the Year Watch List

By Brad Marquardt, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Texas A&M junior guard Wade Taylor IV was one of 20 players named to the watch list for the 2024 NABC Division I Player of the Year award, the National Association of Basketball Coaches announced on Thursday.

Recently tabbed as the preseason SEC Player of the Year, Taylor was also named to the Bob Cousy Award watch list and mentioned on preseason All-America teams from Dick Vitale of ESPN, CBSsports.com, Foxsports.com and Jon Rothstein of CollegeHoops.com.

Taylor, from Dallas is coming off a breakout sophomore campaign in 2022-23 that saw him earn first-team All-SEC honors from the Associated Press and by vote of the league coaches. He was also a third-team All-American by Stadium.com’s basketball insider, Jeff Goodman.

Last season, Taylor was one of just three NCAA DI players with 500+ points, 125+ assists and 50+ steals while making 85% or better on free throw attempts. He averaged 16.5 points, which ranked No. 3 in the SEC for the full season, while leading the SEC in free throws made with 168 and free throw percentage with an 87.5% success rate at the line. Additionally, Taylor ranked fourth in assists (136) and fifth in steals (60). He scored a career-high 28 points in the Aggies’ 67-61 win over No. 2 Alabama (March 4, 2023) and had 12 games with 20-or-more points.

2024 NABC Division I Player of the Year – Preseason Watch List

Max Abmas, Texas

Trey Alexander, Creighton

Armando Bacot, North Carolina

Oumar Ballo, Arizona

Boo Buie, Northwestern

Donovan Clingan, Connecticut

Isaiah Collier, USC

Hunter Dickinson, Kansas

Zach Edey, Purdue

Boogie Ellis, USC

Kyle Filipowski, Duke

Bryce Hopkins, Providence

Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton

Tyler Kolek, Marquette

Justin Moore, Villanova

Ryan Nembhard, Gonzaga

Tyrese Proctor, Duke

Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois

Wade Taylor IV, Texas A&M

Tyson Walker, Michigan State

The 2024 NABC Division I Player of the Year - selected by a nationwide vote of Division I head coaches - will be announced the week of the 2024 Men’s Final Four. Purdue’s Zach Edey won the award last season, and will seek to become the first repeat winner since Duke’s Jason Williams in 2001 and 2002.

(Source: KWES)
