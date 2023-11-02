Texas A&M faces South Carolina in SEC Road Matchup

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C.- The No. 4 Texas A&M equestrian team travels to face No. 7 South Carolina at One Wood Farm, Friday morning at 9 a.m.

The Aggies (3-1, 1-0) have controlled the all-time series over the Gamecocks (4-2, 0-2) 23-9 and have won the last eight meetings.

This season, the Maroon & White have been led by their group of Jumping Seat riders who have a perfect 4-0 record on the season. They feature two undefeated riders in sophomore Alexa Leong (4-0) and freshman Ali Treuting (3-0-1) along with SEC Fences Rider of the Month Devon Thomas.

Friday will be Texas A&M’s third straight road meet and will look to stay undefeated in the SEC.

The Aggies traveled to Dallas to take on No. 3 SMU in a thrilling matchup where the final score was deadlocked at 9-9 but ended up falling to the Mustangs by a raw score of 1561.50-1605.25. Freshman Kate Egan earned her first career Most Outstanding Performer award and posted the best score for the Maroon & White for Fences on the season.

