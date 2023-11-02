Vikings host Harker Heights in season finale on Thursday

Bryan Vikings football logo
Bryan Vikings football logo(KBTX)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 7:55 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Vikings will unfortunately wrap up their football season Thursday night against Harker Heights.

The Vikings will miss the playoffs this season. They are currently in fifth place with no chance to move up with a win.

Bryan will take on the Knights looking to snap a three game losing streak.

Head Coach Ricky Tullos said it stings not to make the playoffs, , but Big Blue still has lots to play for in their season finale.

“Most important our seniors.. our seniors, this community, this town, this school, the parents, the fans, the whole nine yards and that’s what we talked about today with our team,” Head Coach Tullos said. “You got one more opportunity to go out as a team. The locker room, the brotherhood that you’ve spent many years together playing, and you get one more opportunity.”

Bryan has not beaten Harker Heights since the 2020 season. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. at Merrill Green Stadium.

