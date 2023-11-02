Visit Savage Diva & The Frame Gallery for First Friday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Savage Diva and The Frame Gallery both operate out of the Parker Astin building in downtown Bryan, and have been a staple of the community for years.

Savage Diva owner Sara Dever and The Frame Gallery owner Missy Barron say they both plan to be open past regular store hours on Friday and always look forward to seeing new and repeat customers come into their stores.

The Frame Gallery

The Frame Gallery is the birthplace of First Friday after original owner Greta Watkins wanted to find a reason to bring people together to see artwork.

The Frame Gallery sells artwork from local artists and also does custom framing for pictures, degrees, art pieces and more.

Barron said she works to make sure they can frame almost anything, and that they use a process that ensures the preservation of a customer’s items.

“Anything that you can frame just about anything you can imagine,” Barrons said. “All of the materials we use are going to help protect and preserve.”

Savage Diva

Savage Diva sells tons of diverse, unusual items that you would only find in their store, owner Sara Dever called her store an eclectic emporium.

“It’s got a little bit of everything,” Dever said. “We’ve got very savage things and we’ve got very diva things.”

Both stores are expected to be open until 10 p.m. for First Friday.

