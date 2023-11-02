Women’s tennis to host 2023 Texas A&M Fall Invitational

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M women’s tennis team hosts the fourth annual Texas A&M Fall Invitational, Friday-Sunday at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

Eight programs will participate in the Invitational, including seven ranked programs in the final team ranking of last season. No. 3 Texas A&M, No. 7 Texas, No. 14 Tennessee, No. 35 Southern Methodist University, No. 36 Baylor, No. 42 Arkansas, No. 51 Utah and Houston.

Nine Aggies are set to compete in three doubles matches and three singles matches with an opportunity to be crowned singles or doubles champion. No. 94 Daria Smetannikov, No. 121 Gianna Pielet, Avery Esquivel, Elise Robbins, Sydney Fitch, Ellie Pittman, Kayal Gownder, Jeanette Mireles and Lizanne Boyer will be representing A&M this weekend.

Doubles matches begin Friday at 10 a.m. at the Mitchell Tennis Center, fans can also follow the action through the invitational livestream.

