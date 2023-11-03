2 Bryan men indicted on armed robbery charges

Azael Garcia and Martin Ramirez are both facing charges of Aggravated Robbery.
Azael Garcia and Martin Ramirez are both facing charges of Aggravated Robbery.(Brazos County Jail)
By Megan Calongne
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Brazos County Grand Jury indicted two Bryan residents on charges related to an armed robbery.

Azael Garcia and Martin Ramirez are both facing charges of Aggravated Robbery.

The alleged crime happened back in April.

Two men say they were robbed by three hooded men. The victims say two of the men threatening them were armed with guns.

Garcia, 18, was arrested that night. Ramirez, 21, wasn’t arrested until months later.

A juvenile was also arrested in the case. He told police that he was not armed the night of the robbery.

