Aggies look to end road losing streak against No. 10 Ole Miss in Oxford

OXFORD, Mississippi (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football team will take on No. 10 Ole Miss Saturday morning at Vaught Hemmingway Stadium in Oxford looking to snap a road losing streak that has extended over 2 years.

The Aggies last true road victory was in Columbia, Missouri, in October of 2021 when they beat the Tigers 35-14.

For whatever reason the Aggies seem to have gotten into a bad habit of losing focus and not taking care of their business on the road.

The good news is that the team realizes the issue and hopefully can correct it against a good Ole Miss team on Saturday.

“I think it is just focusing on our communication and our fundamentals, said offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III on Monday. “I think it is important in every single game, home or away and sometimes we don’t let them slip, but sometimes they are not as great as they could be at away games,” concluded the A&M sophomore.

“Taking care of our job, our 1/11th,” added defensive lineman Shemar Turner. “I feel like that is really our main problem in our away games. We don’t have our 1/11th full speed and we don’t win our one on ones!” wrapped up the A&M junior.

Picking up a road victory will be big for this team and will most likely end another annoying streak of having not scored a second half offensive touchdown since the Auburn game.

Texas A&M leads the all time series 8-5, but have lost the last two meetings. A&M’s last win in the series came in 2019. The Aggies scored a pair of second half touchdowns to rally to beat the Rebels. Buddy Johnson returned a fumble 62 yards for a go ahead touchdown and Isaiah Spiller added a clinching 22-yard touchdown run late as the Aggies walked away with a 24-17 win.

Ole Miss is a three point favorite heading into Saturday’s game that kicks off at 11 A.M. and will be televised on ESPN.

