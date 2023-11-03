A&M Consolidated High School band, color guard competing in state contest

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A&M Consolidated High School’s band and color guard received a grand send-off Friday morning. The team will be in San Antonio over the weekend and the following Monday to compete in the UIL State Marching Contest.

About 251 5A schools worked to compete at the state level, according to band director Steve Fry. Consol is only one of 35 schools that made it.

The team’s drum major, Madison Jackson, said it took a lot of hard work to get to San Antonio along with placing high in the qualifying region and area competitions.

”We started eight to eights back in late July, and we’ve been doing eight hours a week of rehearsals, lots of football games, lots of contests, put in so much work into this, and it’s amazing to see it pay off,” Jackson said.

Fry said the team’s competition piece is called “Reframed,” and is inspired by the Mona Lisa. He said the goal is to make it to the top 12.

”Thank you to the community for all your support,” Fry said. “We are very appreciative. We don’t take it for granted. It’s taken a lot of long hours to get here, and we’re very blessed.”

Consol will compete Monday at 3 p.m. at the Alamodome. It can be live-streamed here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.