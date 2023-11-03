BlueForge Alliance closes sale on new headquarters in Bryan

BlueForge Alliance closes sale on former Nutrabolt headquarters
BlueForge Alliance closes sale on former Nutrabolt headquarters(KBTX)
By Anna Maynard
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Defense nonprofit BlueForge Alliance (BFA) closed on its new headquarters Thursday.

The sale of the building from development firm William Cole Companies to BFA was authorized in October by a unanimous vote from Bryan City Council. The amount the building sold for was undisclosed.

BFA purchased the DesignSpark Innovation Center in Lake Walk. Executives say the center was designed to help grow start-up companies like BFA, who now own the entire eight-acre campus.

“We’re competing across the world, globally, for this talent to come to our market,” Spencer Clements, President of William Cole Companies, said.

The nonprofit said they’re looking to expand their own operations now that they have more space.

“Part of our goal, and part of the Navy’s goal, is that we want to re-shore these jobs in the United States,” Matt Prochaska, Chief Development Officer of BFA, said.

Prochaska said they chose the Brazos Valley as their headquarters for a reason.

“For us to be close to a world-class university like Texas A&M University is really a huge advantage,” he said.

