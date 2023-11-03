Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra to hold collaborative concert with three special guests

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Three world-renowned sopranos will be performing in Aggieland this weekend.

Illuminations and Glory will feature the talents of sopranos Bethany Clearfield and Bronwen Forbay, and mezzo-soprano Galina Ivannikova.

The concert marks a long-awaited partnership between Texas A&M Chamber Singers, Brazos Valley Chorale, and the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra.

Illuminations and Glory will feature pieces by Bach, Britten and Vivaldi, including the enchanting ‘Wedding Cantata’ by Bach, the mesmerizing ‘Les Illuminations’ by Benjamin Britten, and the magnificent ‘Gloria’ by Vivaldi.

The concert is Sunday, Nov. 5 at 5 p.m. at Rudder Theatre with a reception at 4 p.m.

Tickets are $55 for adults and $10 for students and children.

To purchase tickets, go to bvso.org or call the MSC Box office at 979-845-1234.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.