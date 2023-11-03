Brazos Valley Veterans to hold Veterans Day ceremony

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Veterans Day is fast approaching and the Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial is preparing for its annual ceremony to honor servicemen and women.

The Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial Board will hold its annual Veterans Day Ceremony on Sunday, Nov. 12 at 4 p.m. at the Louis L. Adam Memorial Plaza of Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial, located at Veterans Park and Athletic Complex.

Typically held on Nov. 11, the ceremony was moved to accommodate Texas Aggie football fans and ceremony participants.

Activities will commence with the “Honor Wall Roll Call,” a reading of military veteran names recently added to the memorial’s Wall of Honor, musical renditions, remarks and presentations.

Dr. James H. Willbanks, a decorated Vietnam veteran, author, and Professor Emeritus of Military History at the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, will give the keynote speech.

Visit the Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial website for more information.

