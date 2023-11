BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Vikings dropped their season finale to Harker Heights 59-37 at Merrill Green Stadium Thursday night.

The Vikings and Knights traded scores in the first half accounting for 66 points shared between the two teams.

Bryan finishes the second season under Head Coach Ricky Tullos with a 3-7 record.

