Celebrate the Grand Opening of newest Aggieland Outfitters location

By Abigail Metsch
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The big day has finally arrived!

It’s the official Grand Opening of the newest Aggieland Outfitters location at 100 Fairview Avenue.

“When I first started, we had our mall location, and our George Bush location and then it just kept growing. We opened up the University Drive location and then all of a sudden, here comes Fairview. Aggieland Outfitters is really embracing the student culture in this community,” Director of Marketing, Blake Bodin, said.

The fun starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday, November 4.

You can expect tunes by DJ Stein, mouthwatering food pop-ups, complimentary wine and beer for 21+ guests and an adrenaline-pumping mechanical bull riding contest with a chance to win a $1,000 cash prize for the longest ride!

