College Station celebrates Music Friendly Texas Community status

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The City of College Station officially became a Music Friendly Texas Community on Thursday.

Music Friendly Texas is a state program out of the Texas Music Office, created to provide a network to foster the local music industry.

Representatives from the Governor’s Texas Music Office presented the certification at the Tap.

Live music followed, starting with Joey McGee. The headliner was Rich O’Toole.

Casey Barone is the Event Coordinator for Visit College Station. She was on the advisory committee and has led the effort to get College Station certified.

“We are a support group for how we can support our local musicians and our venues, and get the word out about where they are playing and support them,” said Barone.

College Station joins 50 other Music Friendly Texas Communities.

The City of Bryan received its designation in March of last year, and Brenham in January of 2021.

There are concerts planned all weekend at various locations.

