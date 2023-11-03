College Station celebrates Music Friendly Texas Community status

KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
By Heather Kovar
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The City of College Station officially became a Music Friendly Texas Community on Thursday.

Music Friendly Texas is a state program out of the Texas Music Office, created to provide a network to foster the local music industry.

Representatives from the Governor’s Texas Music Office presented the certification at the Tap.

Live music followed, starting with Joey McGee. The headliner was Rich O’Toole.

Casey Barone is the Event Coordinator for Visit College Station. She was on the advisory committee and has led the effort to get College Station certified.

“We are a support group for how we can support our local musicians and our venues, and get the word out about where they are playing and support them,” said Barone.

College Station joins 50 other Music Friendly Texas Communities.

The City of Bryan received its designation in March of last year, and Brenham in January of 2021.

There are concerts planned all weekend at various locations.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: KWES)
Bob and Kelli Phillips leaving ‘Texas Country Reporter’
One injured in San Jacinto Lane shooting
One injured in shooting on San Jacinto Lane
CBL claims it is owed more than $41,000.
Owners of Post Oak Mall sue City of College Station over unpaid maintenance costs
The suspected shooter, Justin Eugene Sims, 41, was charged with deadly conduct, discharge of a...
Bryan police arrest man who allegedly shot at delivery driver in neighborhood
A FREEZE WARNING has been issued for the Central Brazos Valley ahead of the first light freeze...
Prepare now: FREEZE WARNING issued Wednesday night for Central Brazos Valley

Latest News

Azael Garcia and Martin Ramirez are both facing charges of Aggravated Robbery.
2 Bryan men indicted on armed robbery charges
There are several ways to remember and honor Veterans who served and passed on in Brazos County
Several events planned to honor and remember Brazos County veterans
Grand Jury hands up an indictment for man linked to park shooting
Grand Jury hands up an indictment for man linked to park shooting
Nariah Reeves remains in jail on a $405,000 bond.
Grand Jury hands up indictment for woman accused of murder