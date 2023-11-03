College Station cross country shines at state meet

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station High School Boys & Girls Cross Country Teams are returning from Round Rock with a pair of top 10 State Meet finishes. The top 16 teams in the state (4 from each region) raced across the 5000m course at Old Settlers Park. This is the 10th State Meet appearance for the girls team and 8th for the boys.

The girls team of Delaney Ulrich, Katherine Brunson, Jadyn DeVerna, Ellie Seagraves, Audrey Wong, Cindy Ramirez, Anna Vause, Charlotte Garza, & Allie DeLeon placed 5th overall, with Delaney placing 10th as an individual in 18:23across the 5000m course.

Coach Munson Quotes:

”The girls truly battled all year long to grab this 5th place finish… nothing has been easy, but it’s not supposed to be in the sport of cross country. I’m really proud of this senior girls class; they’ve accomplished so much in their time with us. We will truly miss everything that Delaney, Katherine, & Jadyn bring to our team.“

”Delaney has been excellent all season long! She’s extremely fit and willing to push the pace early. Today she closed very well and wasn’t going home without a medal… I’m so proud that she has a tangible reminder of the work that’s gone into this season.”

College Station boys' cross country team at state meet (College Station High School)

The boys team of Vance Ballabina, Noah Benn, Dylan McCue, Grant Maraist, Eli Frey, Justin Boatcallie, Camilo Riano, Julian Garcia, Noah Sasse, & Caden Williams placed 9th out of 16 state qualifying teams. Vance led the way individually with a 56th place finish in 16:29.

Coach Munson Quotes:

”The guys came into this meet seeded somewhere between 13-16th… they didn’t know this because it really didn’t matter. We were focused on the things that we could control, which was ourselves and our race. We wanted to take advantage of the opportunity for our senior guys; be intentional in our approach. They’ve been instrumental in getting us back to the state meet. Noah, Dylan, Eli, Grant… man, those guys have been solid for us! Individually, they’ve endured some challenges, but as a group they have been exactly what we’ve needed. This group was 9th IN THE REGION last year, and here we are 9th IN THE STATE! We look forward to building upon this success.”

This is the first time since 2015 that both the boys and girls teams have finished in the top 10.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.