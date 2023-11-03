College Station looking to lock up outright district title Friday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Cougars will look to end the regular season on a 9 game winning streak and claim the outright district championship in 11-5A Division 1 on Friday night when they will host the Hendrickson Hawks.

The Cougars are coming off a last second win over A&M Consolidated last week and College Station Head Football Coach Stoney Pryor feels like it was great test that will make the Cougars a better team with the playoffs approaching.

“Having a great competition against a great opponent with an environment like we had on Friday night, the atmosphere was electric! I think that game, obviously it was good for us to come out with a victory, but I think it will make both of our teams better down the stretch,” said Pryor.

A year ago the Cougars beat Hendrickson 42-14 in Pflugerville. Kickoff is set for 7 at Cougar Field.

