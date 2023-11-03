Consol girls’ cross country has strong showing at state meet

A&M Consolidated girls' country team at state meet(A&M Consolidated High School)
By A&M Consolidated High School
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ROUND ROCK, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated High School XC Girls team competed against the best 5A runners and teams in the State of Texas. After a hard fought race, the Lady Tigers finished 13th out of 16 teams.

The team was led by freshman, Alexandra Staack who placed 42nd overall. The rest of the team included Lizzy Gregory (92nd), Madison Black (104th), Hayden Helms (109th), Rachel Moran (115th), Rebecca Moran (121st), and Logen Feldhousen (143rd). The coaching staff couldn’t be more proud of the leap forward the team has made from previous years and we are beyond excited to see what they will accomplish next year as every member in the girls program will be returning for the 2024 cross country season.

Our motto this year was ‘Bring it back’ and after today, I think it’s safe to say that we BROUGHT IT BACK.

We brought back the tradition of success the Lady Tiger XC program has historically been known for.

