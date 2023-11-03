Cruise around the Brazos Valley thanks to Aggieland Slingshot Rentals

By Conner Beene
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re looking for a fun way to drive around the Brazos Valley look no further than this small business.

Aggieland Slingshot Rentals has five slingshots in their inventory that are available to rent for just a few hours up to two days.

Co-owners Robby and Jaycee Wilkerson says they got the idea after driving around in a slingshot in Galveston and wanted to bring the fun experience they had back to the Brazos Valley.

“You get in and you just feel like a rockstar, you know people are giving your thumbs up,” Robby said. “All eyes are on you and you just get the excitement and the fun of a motorcycle, but you get the comfort and safety of a vehicle.”

Drivers can rent one to drive around or they can choose to go on a route the company has mapped out.

Aggieland Slingshot Rentals also offers mental health rides for anyone who needs it.

You can click here if you’re interested in renting a slingshot.

