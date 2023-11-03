Firefighters rescue dog trapped in barn fire

NEW WAVERLY, Texas (KBTX) - Fire investigators in New Waverly are trying to figure out what caused a fire late Wednesday.

It broke out just before 10:30 p.m. in the 5100 block of FM 1374 west of I-45. It took crews more than 3 hours to get the flames fully extinguished.

When firefighters entered the burning building, they found the resident’s dog under a bed. The crew was able to get the dog out safely. It is now recovering at a vet clinic in Conroe.

The resident was not home at the time of the fire.

Officials say most of the building and its contents were destroyed including agricultural equipment and a large number of hay bales.

The New Waverly Fire Department, Huntsville Fire Department and North Montgomery County Fire Department helped fight the fire.

