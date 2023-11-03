Free Music Friday: Simone Gundy

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Free Music Friday artist Simone Gundy gained national recognition for her run as a final contestant on the singing competition, “The Voice,” and she’s also received great acclaim for lead performances in “Sister Act” and “Rent” with Houston’s Theater Under the Stars.

Gundy says she began her musical career in a place of worship.

“Started in church, very young, and we went to Cornerstone Baptist Church for years. Pretty much most of my life in Arlington, Texas. And so I started in church singing, sang there and then from there, moved to every choir you could ever think of,” she said.

The manager of the Grand Stafford, Robert Hitchcock, joined First News at Four for the interview as well as the performance, saying that having people like Gundy performing in the Bryan-College Station area is incredibly valuable.

“Bryan, Texas is a music-friendly community designated by the state of Texas. What that means to me is not just local music, our local music is incredible, [but] that we need to bring in artists of national acclaim to make this [town] a magnet for talent,” said Hitchcock.

Gundy’s performance of her original song, Never More, can be found below, and her interview in the video player above.

