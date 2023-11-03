Grand Jury hands up an indictment for man linked to park shooting

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Brazos County Grand Jury is handing up an indictment for a man police say is linked to the shooting of two people at a Bryan park.

Manuel Gonzalez is charged with two counts of aggravated robbery. He was arrested in August, but the shooting happened in June at Bonham Park.

Police say money was demanded from the victims during the robbery but only marijuana was taken.

The victims were treated at the hospital and released.

Gonzalez remains in jail on a $254,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.