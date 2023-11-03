Grand Jury hands up indictment for woman accused of murder

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Brazos County Grand Jury is handing up an indictment for a woman accused of murdering a man this summer.

Nariah Reeves remains in jail on a $405,000 bond.

She was arrested in August in connection to the shooting death of Brandon Hall who’s body was found on Pleasant Hill Road in Bryan.

Reeves is charged with burglary of habitation, theft of a firearm and murder.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.