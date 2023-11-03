Grand Jury hands up indictment for woman accused of murder

Nariah Reeves remains in jail on a $405,000 bond.
Nariah Reeves remains in jail on a $405,000 bond.(Mugshots provided by Brazos County Detention Center)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Brazos County Grand Jury is handing up an indictment for a woman accused of murdering a man this summer.

Nariah Reeves remains in jail on a $405,000 bond.

She was arrested in August in connection to the shooting death of Brandon Hall who’s body was found on Pleasant Hill Road in Bryan.

Reeves is charged with burglary of habitation, theft of a firearm and murder.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: KWES)
Bob and Kelli Phillips leaving ‘Texas Country Reporter’
One injured in San Jacinto Lane shooting
One injured in shooting on San Jacinto Lane
CBL claims it is owed more than $41,000.
Owners of Post Oak Mall sue City of College Station over unpaid maintenance costs
The suspected shooter, Justin Eugene Sims, 41, was charged with deadly conduct, discharge of a...
Bryan police arrest man who allegedly shot at delivery driver in neighborhood
A FREEZE WARNING has been issued for the Central Brazos Valley ahead of the first light freeze...
Prepare now: FREEZE WARNING issued Wednesday night for Central Brazos Valley

Latest News

Officials say most of the building and its contents were destroyed including agricultural...
Firefighters rescue dog trapped in barn fire
A Brazos County jury found a woman guilty of physically abusing her 6-year-old stepdaughter and...
Brazos County jury finds stepmother guilty on charges connected to girl’s death
A selection of titles included on the list of challenged books.
Brenham ISD pulls 32 books from high school library after resident complaints
Thursday Evening Weather Update - November 2