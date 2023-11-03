Itza Bip in Downtown Bryan celebrates Dia De Los Muertos on First Friday

THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
By Lauren Margolis and Abigail Metsch
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Itza Bip in Downtown Bryan is a local business selling handmade items from Mexico.

Owner, Blanca Pinalez, is excited to celebrate the Mexican holiday, Dia De Los Muertos, on First Friday with Brazos Valley residents!

“Bringing part of our traditions, culture from Mexico is very important because we can keep it alive,” said Pinalez.

Many local businesses and Texas A&M organizations will be taking part in festivities.

You can expect traditional foods, face painting and lots of colorful clothing and headpieces.

Pinalez said she feels grateful that Destination Bryan is giving her the opportunity to share this with the community.

First Friday is from 5pm to 10 pm on the first Friday of every month in historic Downtown Bryan.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brazos County jury finds stepmother guilty on charges connected to girl’s death
Brazos County jury finds stepmother guilty on charges connected to girl’s death
A selection of titles included on the list of challenged books.
Brenham ISD pulls 32 books from high school library after resident complaints
Bryan Police investigating after a vehicle was hit by gunfire
(Source: KWES)
Bob and Kelli Phillips leaving ‘Texas Country Reporter’
Nariah Reeves remains in jail on a $405,000 bond.
Grand Jury hands up indictment for woman accused of murder

Latest News

Celebrate the Grand Opening of newest Aggieland Outfitters location
Celebrate the Grand Opening of newest Aggieland Outfitters location
The sale starts at 10am, so be sure to arrive early to get your hands on the best items.
Save on furniture, home decor all month long at Dirt Road Rustics
THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
Cruise around the Brazos Valley thanks to Aggieland Slingshot Rentals
THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
Cruise around the Brazos Valley thanks to Aggieland Slingshot Rentals