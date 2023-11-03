Itza Bip in Downtown Bryan celebrates Dia De Los Muertos on First Friday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Itza Bip in Downtown Bryan is a local business selling handmade items from Mexico.

Owner, Blanca Pinalez, is excited to celebrate the Mexican holiday, Dia De Los Muertos, on First Friday with Brazos Valley residents!

“Bringing part of our traditions, culture from Mexico is very important because we can keep it alive,” said Pinalez.

Many local businesses and Texas A&M organizations will be taking part in festivities.

You can expect traditional foods, face painting and lots of colorful clothing and headpieces.

Pinalez said she feels grateful that Destination Bryan is giving her the opportunity to share this with the community.

First Friday is from 5pm to 10 pm on the first Friday of every month in historic Downtown Bryan.

